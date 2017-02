Search for missing Rockville teen Local News Search for missing Rockville teen Police in Rockville are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lyndsie Barth was last seen Monday, February 13, wearing a black Northface jacket, black leggings and brown Ugg boots. She has long blonde hair with red and brown tips and is about 140 pounds.

Barth may be in the company of a man named Demel Delgado.

If you have seen her or her companion, please call police.