More complaints of delays, misdiagnosis in Montgomery County's Workers' Comp program Local News More complaints of delays, misdiagnosis in Montgomery County's Workers’ Comp program More first responders are coming forward accusing the company handling Montgomery County's Workers’ Compensation program of gross delays that caused their job-related injuries to worsen. They said the delays forced many of them to retire on disability.

- More first responders are coming forward accusing the company handling Montgomery County's Workers’ Compensation program of gross delays that caused their job-related injuries to worsen. They said the delays forced many of them to retire on disability.

Retired Montgomery County firefighter Alan Marcus was the first to sound the alarm about this to FOX 5. Now, we are hearing more allegations from a retired Maryland State Police officer, a former Montgomery County police officer and another retired firefighter – all describing massive delays in care, treatment, and in some instances, vital decision-making that ultimately forced them to retire from the job they love.

RELATED: Retired firefighter alleges corruption in Montgomery Co. Workers' Comp program

“I would go back to work now if they would let me,” said retired Montgomery County firefighter Eric Fessenden. “It is hard to look my daughter in the eye and say, ‘I can't send you to the college you want to go to.’”

Fessenden said he was forced to retire in 2012 after several delays in treating an on-the-job injury.

“They delayed MRIs, doctor appointments,” he said. “But more importantly, when the neurosurgeon finally got to [saying] I need to do surgery to replace a disc in my neck, they delayed approving that surgery for more than six months. The key thing about that is because of that delay, the two discs below where my injury was degenerated enough that the doctor would not allow me to come back to work.”

Fessenden is not alone in his experience with CorVel, the county's workers’ compensation contractor. Former Maryland State Police Cpl. Robert Moroney said it was a painful, degrading experience.

“Five years of back pain, five years of leg pain and all they wanted to do is put me in the minimal of therapy,” Moroney told FOX 5. “I had two epidural injections. They lasted a very short time. My doctor has said that I need to have surgery and I'm at my wit’s end in dealing with them.”

Then there is the case of another former Montgomery County police officer who said she suffered a back injury on the job. Several doctors, including one employed by the county, deemed her unable to perform her police duties.

It took two years for the denial, for the county to make that decision that disability would be denied,” the former officer said, who wanted to remain anonymous since her case is currently in arbitration.

“This comes down to the company trying to make their profit line better for their shareholders,” Marcus said. “They are a for-profit company. By withholding this money to get people treated and diagnosed, this is what's happening.”

In response to the allegations of gross negligence by the county’s contractor, the county maintains independent audits of the vendor resulted in a 95 percent rating in the past two years.

A Montgomery County spokesperson also said the county would welcome any complaint filing so that the board appointed by the governor could examine it.