Apartment building fire breaks out in North Bethesda

- Montgomery County fire officials say more than 85 firefighters helped put out a fire at an apartment building in North Bethesda Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said dozens of people were evacuated and several residents will be displaced after the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 10700 block of Hampton Mill Terrace. Smoke and fire were seen coming from the top floor of the three-story building.

There were no reported injuries.

2nd Alarm Fire Hampton Mill Ter, ~75 FFs OS pic.twitter.com/Y2vWBAZ7dI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 16, 2017