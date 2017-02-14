DC jewelry store under investigation after stolen items recovered Local News DC jewelry store under investigation after stolen items recovered For 45 years, Brian Diener and his family have owned their jewelry store in Northwest D.C. They advertise online and also sell luxury brands on eBay. D.C. police sources confirmed to FOX 5 that the Dupont-area jewelry and pawnshop business is now at the center of a criminal investigation after the Metropolitan Police Department’s Pawn Unit recovered a large amount of stolen items at this store believed to be buying the stolen property.

When FOX 5 stopped by the store, Diener would not answer our questions in front of customers. Instead, he escorted us outside.

Marraco: "The Pawn Unit from MPD retrieved a large sum of items from your jewelry store, believed to have been stolen in burglaries.”

Diener: “I have no comment.”

Marraco: “You are not going to comment about buying items like these that are stolen?”

Diener: “No.”

Marraco: “Are you under investigation?”

Diener: “I have no comment.”

Marraco: “There is nothing you want to say?”

Diener: “Nothing.”

Following our confrontation, customers were no longer allowed inside.

The jewelry store owner, who lives in a million dollar home in the Cleveland Park neighborhood, has an extensive criminal history. Diener is currently facing both felony and misdemeanor charges for an arrest back in June of last year. The charges include trafficking stolen property and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000.

Diener is expected in court on the felony charges at the end of the month.

D.C. police would only say they would look into the matter and do not comment on the details of any active investigation.