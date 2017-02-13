Criminal record raises more questions about fired DC case worker in patient file breach case

- FOX 5 is uncovering more about a D.C. case worker who sent confidential patient files to a complete stranger she met on Facebook to lighten her workload. The files included social security numbers and medical records. It turns out this case worker also has a criminal record.

LaTonya Vaughter worked for Inner City Family Services, a subcontractor for the District’s Department of Behavioral Health. She was fired after our first report about the breach of personal patient information.

Back in March 2015, Vaughter entered a guilty plea after she was charged with grand larceny in a liquor store heist in Loudoun County in Virginia. She had a two-year sentence suspended.

But how did she end up with a job where she is given access to private files filled with confidential information? D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made it very clear to FOX 5 that Vaughter was not a D.C. government employee, but employed by a company hired by the city.

“She was hired by a contractor and I think that the [Department of Behavioral Health director] was going to give you some follow-up information about our resolution with the contractor,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The security breach was discovered when Vaughter reportedly posted a job ad on Facebook hoping to lighten her workload. College student Briana Jenkins reached out to FOX 5 and said that she responded to the post. Minutes later, a dozen case files popped up in her inbox. The files included social security numbers, birth dates and medical records.

What is being done to make sure this doesn't happen again?

“I think the director wants to let you know a little bit more specifically about the action with the contractor,” Bowser told FOX 5.

We asked the mayor why the city would continue to do business with the contractor after this incident.

“I would have to get an update from the director,” said Bowser. “I'm not clear right now what the resolution has been.”

While we wait for the mayor to be briefed on this very serious security breach involving some of the city's most vulnerable residents, victims such as Gregory Miller and Adrian Jordan along with ten other clients are still scared about the possibility of having their identities stolen. Miller and Jordan told FOX 5 they were notified about the security breach after we interviewed them last month.

FOX 5 reached out to District Department of Behavioral Health spokesperson Phyllis Jones about Vaughter's criminal record at least three times since our first report last month. She emailed us saying: