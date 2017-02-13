Police: Human remains found in Springfield believed to be missing Md. teen

- Fairfax County police say the human remains discovered in Springfield on Saturday is believed to be a teenager reported missing last December in Maryland.

Police said detectives found the remains of 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas near an industrial park in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road during a search that first originated at Lake Accotink Park.

An autopsy by the medical examiner's office found the victim suffered from trauma to the upper body and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Rivas was reported missing from Gaithersburg, Maryland in Montgomery County on Dec. 10. Police said detectives are following up on several leads and this case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be left at Crime Solvers at http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or by text messaging “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).