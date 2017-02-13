West Potomac High School principal, assistant principal on leave

- Parents and students at West Potomac High School in Alexandria have learned Monday that their principal is currently on leave from his position.

Alex Case has been the principal of West Potomac High School since December of 2013. At this time, Fairfax County Public Schools is not disclosing why Case is on leave, saying they cannot comment on personnel matters.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools also confirmed to FOX 5 that assistant principal Michelle Lyttle is also on leave.

Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent Terry Dade sent a letter home to parents on Monday saying:

“We appreciate your patience and support while Principal Alex Case has been out on leave. During this time, the Region 3 team has maintained communication and will continue to provide on-site support to the West Potomac administrative team and staff. Ms. Jessica Statz, assistant principal, has agreed to serve as the principal designee during Mr. Case's absence. She will remain in this role until further notice. We commend the West Potomac staff for their continued focus on high quality instruction and dedication to our students. Thank you for your continued support of West Potomac High School.”

Students said Case was well-liked at their school and are saddened to hear about his absence.

“I think since he’s a younger principal, he’s a lot more relatable, which is good for a high school principal,” said West Potomac junior student Emma Melvin. “I think he is really involved, he really cares about his students, so I think we really all care for him.”

Prior to becoming West Potomac’s principal, Case also served as an assistant principal and teacher at the high school. His biography on the school’s website says in part:

“Alexander B. Case was appointed principal of West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia in December 2013. He previously served the school community as a social studies teacher, student government sponsor, Advanced Placement (AP) program coordinator, assistant director of student activities, middle and high school administrator, and summer school principal. Mr. Case’s Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) career began as yearbook sponsor at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. His administrative career began at Sandburg Middle School before he returned to WPHS as assistant principal in 2010.”

There is a scheduled PTA meeting at the school Monday night where Case’s administrative leave is expected to be discussed.