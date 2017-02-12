- A Maryland man remains in critical condition after being shot inside his car on the 800 block of Division Avenue in Northeast DC late Friday evening.

Witnesses say the shooter jumped into the victim's car and drove off toward Burrville Elementary school.

The car was later found by police completely ablaze in Maryland.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting police put out a lookout on the victim's vehicle presumably driven by his shooter, which caused the chase of an unrelated car and ultimately the evacuation of Maryland Live Casino as it was briefly believed the shooter was hiding inside the casino.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

The victim's family tells FOX 5 the victims house was broken into just hour after being shot.

There are still no arrests in the shooting.

The victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital.