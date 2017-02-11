Man in critical condition after crash in Kensington Local News Man in critical condition after crash in Kensington A crash has shut down a section of Connecticut Avenue in Montgomery County Saturday evening.

The collision happened on the Northbound side of Connecticut Avenue near Denfeld Avenue

Police say two cars were going Northbound on Connecticut Avenue, possibly racing each other.

One of those cars struck another driver who was going Southbound on Connecticut Avenue and trying to make a left turn.

A 65 year old man was in the car that was turning. He is in critical condition tonight.

Police are saying the driver of the second car, first left the scene but then returned and he's now cooperating with police.

Investigation is ongoing.