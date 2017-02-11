Shooting suspect arrested inside Maryland Live Casino after police chase

- The Maryland Live Casino was partially evacuated after a shooting suspect being pursued by authorities entered the casino late Friday night.

Anne Arundel County police said at around 11 p.m., they were informed of a police chase involving officers from Prince George’s County and D.C. police who were pursuing a vehicle involved in a shooting around two hours earlier on Division Street in Northeast D.C.

The chase made its way from Prince George’s County into Anne Arundel County on Route 295 and the suspect eventually reached the parking garage at the casino. After he went inside the casino, the suspect was apprehended by Anne Arundel County police officers.

Police initiated the partial evacuation of the casino in order to conduct a search around the venue.

Police said Maryland Live Casino is back to normal operations.

The suspect was taken to a local police facility where D.C. police will continue their investigation, Anne Arundel County police said.