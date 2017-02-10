Retired firefighter alleges corruption in Montgomery Co. Workers' Comp program Local News Retired firefighter alleges corruption in Montgomery Co. Workers’ Comp program A firefighter hurt on the job is accusing Montgomery County's Workers’ Compensation program of widespread corruption. The firefighter said delayed diagnosis and treatment forced him to go on disability and the delays are costing the taxpayers money.

Alan Marcus, a 52-year-old retired firefighter, said physicians are doctoring medical records instead of patients and misdiagnosing first responders and more.

“I have some pretty heavy assertions about the lack of transparency with Montgomery County when it comes to their workman's comp company,” he said.

What is the incentive for them to do this?

“It's all about the money,” said Marcus. “Whatever this company does not pay out – payments to the first responders or to workman's comp payments or doctors and stuff, they are incentivized on saving money.”

Marcus spent nearly three decades fighting fires across Montgomery County until a debilitating neck injury on the job forced him to retire and go on disability. But he said the latter could have been prevented.

“The first responders and the paramedics and firefighters who have been retired on this disability, the reason why most of them are retired on disability is because of the delay in treatment and diagnosis for their injuries that have happened on the job,” Marcus explained. “And if those delays in treatment had not happened, most of those people – a vast majority – would all be back on the job.”

Marcus is describing what he calls widespread corruption with the county's workman's compensation contractor, CorVel. He said the biggest issue is delayed or denied payment and treatment, which he claimed, according to his doctors, caused his injury to worsen.

“Through the delays of the workman's comp company and the doctors they sent me to, everybody kept saying there is nothing wrong with you, nothing wrong with you,” Marcus said. “It took months and months to get the proper diagnosis as far as an MRI was concerned to show the damage. It took a total of 18 months from the time of my injury to the time that I had surgery, and because of that, I suffered permanent spinal cord injury.”

Ultimately, he would like Montgomery County and its workman's comp administrator to be held accountable for delayed treatment and diagnoses so first responders can get back to work instead of being forced to retire.

The county said Marcus has filed a number of complaints to the workers’ compensation board, but none about delays in treatment from his neck injury. They also said they are interested in any evidence he might have about corruption as well as independent audits of the vendor that resulted in a 95 percent rating in the past two years.

FOX 5 has learned Marcus is receiving a $3,000 check from Montgomery County to reimburse medical costs. He said it was mailed after we contacted Montgomery County, but the county said it was not.