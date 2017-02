The Whole Foods Market store in the Glover Park neighborhood was shut down by D.C.’s Department of Health on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh, the store located in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW, was closed due to “failing to minimize and reduce the presence of insects, rodents and other pests on the premises.”

This location was the first Whole Foods store to open in the District back in 1996, according to Whole Foods’ website.