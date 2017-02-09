Prince George's Co. police chief to address complaint filed alleging racial discrimination in dept.

- The police chief for Prince George’s County will be addressing a complaint filed with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging racial discrimination and unfair promotional practices and disciplinary procedures within the police department.

The complaint was sent to the DOJ last October and Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said he will discuss several photos that are part of the complaint at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

“While the United States of Department of Justice has not decided whether it is investigating, the Chief, facing a lack of information from the leadership of the two organizations who filed the complaint, announced last week that he and the President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89 were convening a panel of outside experts and union representation to examine the department's practices, promotion system, and disciplinary procedures,” the police department said in a news release. “The Chief hopes to identify any potential issues, because his number one priority is to take corrective action if needed.”

