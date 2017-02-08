DC firefighters rescue elderly woman trapped inside burning bedroom

(Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)
 
(Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)

D.C. firefighters describe how they were able to successfully rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. (Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)
 
D.C. firefighters describe how they were able to successfully rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. (Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)

(Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)
D.C. firefighters describe how they were able to successfully rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. (Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)
By: Marina Marraco

Posted:Feb 08 2017 06:31PM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 06:31PM EST

WASHINGTON - An elderly woman is in serious condition after a fire broke out in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters rescued the woman after she was trapped inside a second-floor bedroom at a building in the 800 block of Xenia Street. She was then transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said three people have been displaced due to the fire.

