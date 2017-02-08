DC firefighters rescue elderly woman trapped inside burning bedroom

WASHINGTON - An elderly woman is in serious condition after a fire broke out in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters rescued the woman after she was trapped inside a second-floor bedroom at a building in the 800 block of Xenia Street. She was then transported to the hospital.
Fire officials said three people have been displaced due to the fire.
One woman in serious condition-- she was trapped on second floor of Xenia St SE apt fire pic.twitter.com/UqXPaO2xXH— Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) February 8, 2017
Xenia St SE fire knocked down. We rescued an elderly woman from 2nd floor bedroom now enroute to hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/DB7TDJWghR— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 8, 2017
These are DC's finest. @dcfireems saves trapped woman In burning home. SE DC. MORE @fox5dc at 10. pic.twitter.com/TzlrN0idrN— Van Applegate (@VBagate) February 8, 2017