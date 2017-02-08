DC firefighters rescue elderly woman trapped inside burning bedroom

D.C. firefighters describe how they were able to successfully rescue an elderly woman from the burning home. (Photo: Van Applegate / @VBagate / Twitter)

- An elderly woman is in serious condition after a fire broke out in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters rescued the woman after she was trapped inside a second-floor bedroom at a building in the 800 block of Xenia Street. She was then transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said three people have been displaced due to the fire.

One woman in serious condition-- she was trapped on second floor of Xenia St SE apt fire pic.twitter.com/UqXPaO2xXH — Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) February 8, 2017

Xenia St SE fire knocked down. We rescued an elderly woman from 2nd floor bedroom now enroute to hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/DB7TDJWghR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 8, 2017