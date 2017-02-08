Youth coach charged with sexual assault of family member, her friend

- A Maryland youth coach is facing rape and sexual assault charges on a family member and her friend, authorities said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Warner Jenerio Jude Murphy at his Laurel home on Jan. 30 and have charged him with second-degree rape and several sex offenses after an 18-year-old female relative reported to police that she has been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Murphy since last November.

“According to charging documents in the case of Murphy’s family member, the crimes occurred ‘almost daily’ and primarily at home,” the City of Laurel said in a news release.

According to police, Murphy has been charged with additional sex offenses after the victim's friend also came forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

Murphy has been released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Laurel officials said Murphy is a coach with a local youth organization and investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Murphy is asked to call Detective Henderson of the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-498-0092.