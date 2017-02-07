Savoy Elementary students set to return to class at another location after bed bug shut down Local News Savoy Elementary students set to return to class at another location after bed bug shut down Students from the D.C. elementary school temporarily shut down by bed bugs will start classes in a new location on Wednesday.

Savoy Elementary School students have been out of the class for two days, but will now be bussed to the Ferebee Hope Elementary School campus at 3999 8th Street in Southeast D.C.

District officials said the hope is Savoy will be back open before the end of the month, but no official date has been set.

FOX 5 has continued to report on issues with bed bugs at the school that some parents say first came to light weeks ago.

These parents are concerned about possible infestations at their homes, and on Tuesday, a mother called FOX 5 to say she believes her daughter carried bed bugs into their home. She didn’t know what to do or if the school district was going to help.

For the last several days, there has been a sign on the door at Savoy reading: “Department of Health advisers are available to conduct bed bug consultations." However, that sign only pertained to Friday when Department of Health officials were meeting with parents at the school. Jasmine Gossett, a D.C. Department of Health spokesperson, said the agency is only providing information and not assistance with removal.

“If bed bugs are suspected in the home, tenants should notify landlords and property owners should notify pest control professionals,” said Gossett. “DOH provides helpful tips on how to identify bed bugs and the proper steps one should take if they are present.”

D.C. Public Schools said they sent this message to parents about the transportation schedule to Ferebee Hope:

Hello Savoy Elementary School Families,

As we work diligently to prepare Savoy Elementary School for students’ return in several weeks, Savoy Elementary School reopens tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8 at Ferebee Hope Elementary School campus, located at 3999 8th Street, SE. To support families through this temporary transition, DCPS will provide shuttle bus transportation to and from Savoy Elementary School and Ferebee Hope Elementary School.

For morning arrival: The buses will pick up students at Savoy Elementary School along Shannon Place SE in front of Savoy ES’ main entrance. There is one morning pick-up time scheduled:

Bus Arrival: 7:25 a.m.

Bus Departure: 7:50 a.m.

- Bus 1 – Pre-K

- Bus 2 – Pre-K and K

- Bus 3 – 1st Grade

- Bus 4 – 2nd Grade

- Bus 5 – 3rd Grade

- Bus 6 – 4th Grade

- Bus 7 – 5th Grade

For afternoon dismissal: There are three pick-up times scheduled: 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. All afternoon drop-offs will be located on Talbert Street SE, in front of Savoy Elementary School’s parking lot.

Pick-up 1: End of school day (For students who do NOT participate in extended day or aftercare)

Bus Arrival: 3:00 p.m.

Bus Departure: 3:20 p.m.

- Bus 1 – Red (Pre-K and K)

- Bus 2 – Blue (4th Grade)

- Bus 3 – Yellow (5th Grade)

Pick-up 2: End of extended school day (For students who participate in extended day, but not aftercare)

Bus Arrival: 4:00 p.m.

Bus Departure: 4:20 p.m.

- Bus 1 – Red (1st Grade)

- Bus 2 – Blue (2nd Grade)

- Bus 3 – Yellow (3rd Grade)

- Bus 4 – Green (Overflow)

Pick-up 3: All grades (For students who participate in aftercare)

Bus Arrival: 5:50 p.m.

Bus Departure: 6:10 p.m.

Buses will be color-coded:

- Bus 1 – Red (Pre-K and K)

- Bus 2 – Blue (1st, 2nd, 3rd Grade)

- Bus 3 – Yellow (4th and 5th Grade)

Please note that parents and guardians will not be able to ride the bus with their children.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact school administration.