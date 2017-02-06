DC police release video of suspects setting limo on fire on Inauguration Day

- D.C. police have released video of two suspects seen setting a fire to a limousine and damaging another vehicle in downtown Washington on Inauguration Day.

The video shows one of the suspects throwing a lit flare through a broken window of the vehicle while the another suspect threw an object at a parked SUV behind the limo.

Both of the suspects are seen dressed in dark-colored clothing with their faces obscured by masks.

The destruction of property happened on Jan. 20 at around 10:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of K Street as other people were protesting against the inauguration of President Donald Trump throughout the streets of Washington D.C.

“It took no longer than five minutes,” the limo driver told FOX 5 last month. “They smashed all the windows – ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.’ Then they went and smashed another window of the SUV that was behind me. When I opened the door, I saw a small flame already on the carpet. I step on it, pull it off, take the flare out, smash it on the floor and that’s it.”

