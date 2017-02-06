DC elementary school students to be temporarily relocated for weeks due to bed bug, rodent problem

- A spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools said students at Savoy Elementary School will be temporarily relocated to another school for several weeks as they work to resolve a bed bug and rodent problem at the Southeast D.C. school.

Students at Savoy will begin attending class at the campus of Ferebee-Hope Elementary School starting on Wednesday. The school district will provide transportation for students to the temporary location. Savoy Elementary School was shut down on Monday and will be closed again on Tuesday for the cleaning of the building.

“We will be at the Ferebee Campus for several weeks, and expect to move back to Savoy by the end of the month,” said D.C. Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Lerner.

In a letter to parents last Friday, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson said the school system is "committed to ensuring all students and staff are safe, and that the school environment is conducive to learning."

A thorough cleaning of the building started last Friday night, and all soft materials, including rugs, cots, blankets and pillows, inside the building will be removed. A safety and health inspection of the entire building will also occur, Wilson said.

Some teachers told FOX 5 last week that they would not report to school because of the ongoing issues at the school.

An emergency meeting was held last Thursday regarding the reported infestation of bed bugs and rats inside the school, but outraged parents felt they got few answers. Some parents told FOX 5 they wanted the school to be closed until the issue was resolved, and many were fearful of their own homes being contaminated with bed bugs if their child brought them home from school.

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White (D-Ward 8) posted photos on his Facebook page of the cleaning work underway at the school.

