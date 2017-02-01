Elderly pedestrian using walker fatally struck by garbage truck

- Montgomery County police say a waste disposal truck fatally struck a pedestrian using a walker at an elementary school parking lot in Silver Spring.

Investigators say at around 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, the truck was attempting to back up in the parking lot at Cresthaven Elementary School when it hit the victim, identified by police as a man in his 60s.

The driver of the waste disposal truck remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian collision is asked to contact Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.