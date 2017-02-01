3 Potomac High School students struck by car in Oxon Hill

- Three Potomac High School students were struck by a vehicle in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police say.

The pedestrian collision happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Iverson Street. Police say all three students were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

