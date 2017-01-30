Police investigate fatal shooting at gas station in District Heights

- Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in District Heights.

Police said a man was shot and killed in a BP gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane at around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

.@PGPDNews say man shot & killed inside District Hts gas station around 4:40. No suspect info. This is on Walters Ln near Penn Ave. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Kd4Cm07aL4 — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 30, 2017

“At this point, we are still actively trying to establish the suspect and motive,” said Prince George's County Police spokesperson Tyler Hunter.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this shooting death to contact them at their tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

