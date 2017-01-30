Police investigate fatal shooting at gas station in District Heights

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports.
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 30 2017 05:11PM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 06:22PM EST

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in District Heights.

Police said a man was shot and killed in a BP gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane at around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

“At this point, we are still actively trying to establish the suspect and motive,” said Prince George's County Police spokesperson Tyler Hunter.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this shooting death to contact them at their tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories