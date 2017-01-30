DNR rescues, releases deer with jug stuck on its head

- A deer that was spotted roaming in Harford County, Maryland last week with a plastic jug stuck on its head was rescued Sunday night. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife and Heritage Service was able to safely remove the jug from the juvenile male deer's head before releasing him back into the wild.

Authorities say the deer's head was trapped inside the plastic jug, which appeared to be a pretzel container, for more than a week. The Wildlife Response Team tracked the deer, which they nicknamed "Jughead," combing the brush and woodlots around the Bel Air community searching for the young buck.

Eventually, they identified the paths he normally traveled, and erected tree stands to watch his travels and attempt to intercept him.

They were able to successfully tranquilize the deer on Sunday night, and after confirming it was breathing normally, they were able to free it from the container and release it back into the wild. Authorities say the deer appeared alert and healthy when it was released.