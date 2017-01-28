Car hits a house in Rockville

Photo: Pete Piringer ‏@mcfrsPIO 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: 

Pete Piringer ‏@mcfrsPIO 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo: Pete Piringer ‏@mcfrsPIO 
Pete Piringer ‏@mcfrsPIO 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 28 2017 09:51PM EST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 11:12PM EST

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A driver lost control of his car Saturday night and ended up in a Rockville home.

The accident happened around 9 p.m on Marwood Court in Rockville.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, Pete Piringer says the driver of the car was trapped in the car and rescue personal had to extricate him.

 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two story, occupied home suffered significant damage but no one inside was injured.

Investigation is ongoing. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories