Car hits a house in Rockville

- A driver lost control of his car Saturday night and ended up in a Rockville home.

The accident happened around 9 p.m on Marwood Court in Rockville.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, Pete Piringer says the driver of the car was trapped in the car and rescue personal had to extricate him.

Update - Marwood Ct, Rockville, car into occupied MOR 2-sty, TH, EMS evaluated & transported 1 adult (driver) Pri3 NLT inj, moderate damage pic.twitter.com/3T2RwVuW9Q — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 29, 2017

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two story, occupied home suffered significant damage but no one inside was injured.

Investigation is ongoing.