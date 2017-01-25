Violent afternoon in DC as juveniles shot in 3 separate shootings

- Police are investigating three shootings involving juveniles in D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at Minnesota Avenue and Grant Street in Northeast D.C. Police are on the lookout for two teenagers – one of them was wearing a light blue jacket and the other was wearing a red jacket and armed with a gun. They were last seen in a white Volkswagen vehicle with tinted windows and unknown Maryland tags.

Another juvenile was shot in the 5300 block of Bass Place in Southeast D.C. The victim in this shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A third shooting happened in the 600 block of Mellon Street in Southeast DC. Two adults and a juvenile were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

