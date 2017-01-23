WRONG NUMBER: DC sandwich shop receiving dozens of calls from people trying to call White House Local News WRONG NUMBER: DC sandwich shop receiving dozens of calls from people trying to call White House Phones at a Dupont Circle deli will not stop ringing, but callers are not looking for a sandwich. They want to leave a message for President Donald Trump.

- Phones at a Dupont Circle deli will not stop ringing, but callers are not looking for a sandwich. They want to leave a message for President Donald Trump.

The phone number for Bub and Pop’s (202-457-1111) is just one digit off from the number for the White House Comment Line (202-456-1111). Recently, people encouraging others to call the White House have mistakenly shared the deli’s phone number on social media.

"I think it was 50 or 60 phone calls today," said Arlene Wagner, co-owner Bub and Pop's.

FOX 5 was there for some of the calls on Monday.

"It's regarding the proposed nomination for the Secretary of Education," said Wagner describing a caller who wanted to complain about the nomination of Betsy DeVos.

Two other women called with concerns about repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

"She has a friend that has pancreatic cancer, and they are really, really concerned about whether they are going to be able to get treatment," Wagner explained after getting off the phone. "It's pretty heavy stuff."

Another person called to test out if the White House Comment Line was working. Many of the social media posts wrongly sharing the deli's phone number had to do with the comment line being closed.

On Monday, those who called the comment line number heard a recorded message saying the line was closed and people should reach the White House through its website or Facebook page.

The White House switchboard is still operational and a call taker told FOX 5 that the comment line closed at the end of the Obama administration and it was up to the Trump administration to reopen it.

FOX 5 reached out to the Trump team, but as of late Monday, had not heard back.

Wagner is ready for the calls to keep coming and hopes the mistake brings in some new customers.

"No, it's okay," Wagner told a caller apologizing for the misdial. "And if you are ever in D.C., you should come eat at my restaurant!"

This story was first reported by the Washington City Paper.