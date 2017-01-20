Protests erupt, officers injured in DC on Inauguration Day

- Protests have broken out in the D.C. area and numerous protesters have been arrested after they engaged in multiple acts of vandalism at Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The protests led to windows being smashed, police vehicles were damaged and two D.C. Police officers were injured, according to DC officials.

"Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property," DC police said. "During the incident, police vehicles were damaged and two uniformed officers sustained minor injuries from coordinated attacks by members of the group that were attempting to avoid arrest."

MPD Statement on Acts of Vandalism earlier today: pic.twitter.com/uWQS2OT7SI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 20, 2017

The latest protest in the area is happening near 12th and L Street and started sometime after Trumps swearing in at the Capitol. There have been reports of pepper spray, tear gas and flash bombs in this area.

Watch the video live here:

Demonstrators were also blocking traffic on Southeast and Southwest Freeway near the 6th Street exit.