Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in DC

- A worker has suffered critical injuries after falling down five floors from scaffolding in Northwest D.C.

The accident happened in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police have blocked off Georgia Avenue in both directions due to the investigation of the industrial accident.

Industrial accident 4000 blk Ga. Ave NW. Worker fell Approx. five floors from scaffolding. Tx with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/U3sz7HlJ2o — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2017

