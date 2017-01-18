Worker injured in fall from scaffolding in DC

(Image: D.C. Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 05:55PM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 05:55PM EST

WASHINGTON - A worker has suffered critical injuries after falling down five floors from scaffolding in Northwest D.C.

The accident happened in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police have blocked off Georgia Avenue in both directions due to the investigation of the industrial accident.

