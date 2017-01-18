Surveillance video released of suspect in fatal shooting of beloved 68-year-old DC woman

- D.C. police have released surveillance video of a gunman sought in the fatal shooting of a 68-year-old woman in Southeast D.C. Monday morning.

Vivian Marrow was struck and killed by gunfire on Elvans Road at around 10:16 a.m. while she was heading to the corner store in her powered wheelchair.

In the video, a gunman is seen chasing and firing shots at a man as they both run past Marrow, who is operating her wheelchair on a sidewalk in the area. The 68-year-old grandmother was fatally wounded during the gunfire and the man who was being chased also suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male with a slim build, and appears to be left-handed.

Marrow is described as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has been using a powered wheelchair since the 1980s after being hit by a car, according to family members. Marrow was known as the “candy lady” and was always looking out for the children in the neighborhood.

"A grown man who had some sort of beef or dispute with someone else felt it was okay to fire multiple shots in this neighborhood,” said Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham on Tuesday. “Well, guess what? That reckless behavior has resulted in the death of a beloved community member.”

A GoFundMe account has been created for Marrow to help with funeral arrangements.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted to the police department’s text tip line by text messaging to 50411.