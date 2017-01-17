Police identify barricade suspect who shot girlfriend's brothers in Herndon

- Fairfax County police have identified the suspect who they say shot two people and then held a roommate hostage before being fatally shot by police in front of his home in Herndon.

According to investigators, the sequence of events started when 32-year-old Mohammad Azim Doudzai got into an argument with his girlfriend at his home on Covered Wagon Lane. She called her two brothers to come over and talk with Doudzai, but the argument escalated with Doudzai shooting his girlfriend’s siblings. The girlfriend and two brothers then fled the home, drove to the hospital and called police.

When officers responded to Doudzai’s townhouse, police said he set fires inside the home and there were reports of sounds of gunfire from inside the house. Officers also determined that a 29-year-old man, who lived in the home as a roommate, was trapped inside. He had hid in a room upstairs when the argument escalated and called 911 saying that he could not escape, police said.

With the fire and smoke becoming more intense and increased concern for the hostage, police and the Special Operations Division made the decision to approach the front door of the home. Police said Doudzai came out of the home with at least one knife in his hand and was shot by a Special Operations Division officer. The hostage was rescued from the home.

Police said they recovered a gun and knife from the house.

All three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The officer who fired the lethal shot was placed on routine administrative leave.