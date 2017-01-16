Police: Herndon shooting suspect dies after officer-involved shooting

- Fairfax County police say a suspect in an apparent domestic-related shooting that resulted in three other people being injured has died after an officer-involved shooting during a standoff in Herndon.

Police say officers responded to a townhouse in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane Monday afternoon after two victims in the domestic-related shooting transported themselves to the hospital. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue also reported a two-alarm fire occurring at the home.

The scene then turned into a barricade situation and eventually led to the officer-involved shooting of the suspect.

Police said the suspect pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. A third victim was treated at the townhouse for injuries.

Police said officers have set up a perimeter around the home and are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

