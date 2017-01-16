Police: Herndon shooting suspect dies after officer-involved shooting

(Image: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Image: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)

(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)

(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)

(Image: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
(Photo: @IndiaVikas50 / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 03:27PM EST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 05:09PM EST

HERNDON, Va. - Fairfax County police say a suspect in an apparent domestic-related shooting that resulted in three other people being injured has died after an officer-involved shooting during a standoff in Herndon.

Police say officers responded to a townhouse in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane Monday afternoon after two victims in the domestic-related shooting transported themselves to the hospital. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue also reported a two-alarm fire occurring at the home.

The scene then turned into a barricade situation and eventually led to the officer-involved shooting of the suspect.

Police said the suspect pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. A third victim was treated at the townhouse for injuries.

Police said officers have set up a perimeter around the home and are asking residents to stay clear of the area.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories