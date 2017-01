According to Montgomery County Police, 64-year-old Frank Tuozzo from Gaitherburg, was found dead Sunday morning in the city of Bowie.

Tuozzo had been reported as a missing person to the Montgomery County Police Department on January 13.

According to police he had dementia, did not drive and he was a frequent visitor of old town Gaithersburg and fast food restaurants.

The Prince George's County Police Department is conducting this death investigation.