Two stabbed during soccer game in Reston

- Officials in Fairfax County say two men were injured Sunday in a stabbing in Reston.

NOW: 2 ppl stabbed on soccer field at Langston Hughes MS in Reston. @fairfaxpolice investigate as kids play nearby. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/qkUXmkTFec — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 15, 2017

An initial investigation revealed that two groups were playing soccer when an argument broke out and escalated. One man was stabbed in the upper body and sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other was stabbed in the leg and is expected to recover. The men are 23 and 22-years-old, respectively.

Officials say that the event was not a school activity and no students were involved.

The suspect is still on the loose.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX5DC.com for the latest.