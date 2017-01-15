Two stabbed during soccer game in Reston

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 15 2017 04:43PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 04:49PM EST

RESTON, Va. - Officials in Fairfax County say two men were injured Sunday in a stabbing in Reston.

An initial investigation revealed that two groups were playing soccer when an argument broke out and escalated. One man was stabbed in the upper body and sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other was stabbed in the leg and is expected to recover. The men are 23 and 22-years-old, respectively. 

Officials say that the event was not a school activity and no students were involved. 

The suspect is still on the loose. 

