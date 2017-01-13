Woman charged with felony hit-and-run of tow truck employee [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Amber Harding (Photo: Fairfax County Police Department) Local News Woman charged with felony hit-and-run of tow truck employee Fairfax County police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for the hit-and-run of a tow truck company employee.

- Fairfax County police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for the hit-and-run of a tow truck company employee.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning when the suspect arrived on the property of Dominion Towing’s lot in Fairfax, got into her car and then started to drive away. A 37-year-old employee tried to wave this woman down and stop her. But she ended up running him over, possibly dragging him for a distance, and then continued on.

“Around 1:35 a.m. that morning, other tow employees at the business noticed that one of their co-workers was missing so they went to search for him,” said Fairfax County Police Officer Tawny Wright. “They found him down the street and he seemed very disoriented and out of it, so they called the police for assistance.”

The following day, detectives tracked down the suspect and arrested 24-year-old Amber Harding of Laurel, Md. She has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

A GoFundMe page says the employee remains in critical condition at the hospital with no definitive results or conclusions to his well-being and no release date in sight.

Heather Ferguson, vice president of Dominion Towing, released a statement saying in part:

“Our employees and management are all deeply saddened by this incident and have been praying for our employee and his family during this difficult time.”

Police said this case is an important reminder that all drivers involved in an accident are required to stop whether there is an injury or not. Also, check on the other person and exchange information.

If you fail to do that, you could be charged with hit-and-run. In this case, since someone was injured, it is considered a felony.