'Quacktastrophe' averted: Duck rescued from Frederick creek

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Frederick Public Works Department has rescued a trapped Pekin duck from a drainage basin in Carroll Creek.

Alderwoman Kelly Russell tells the Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2ilbSyu) that a Frederick resident noticed that the duck — who has been nicknamed Donnie — was trapped in a section of Carroll Creek in Baker Park.

After receiving calls about the trapped waterfowl, the Public Works Department and Animal Control decided to team up for a rescue mission.

Russell says that workers waded into the creek with nets and freed Donnie on Thursday morning.

Donnie is currently at the city's Animal Control facility. The shelter will wait five days for the duck's owner to claim it. Otherwise, Donnie will be put up for adoption.

