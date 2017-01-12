Bullet fired through window of Va. daycare center; no injuries

- Fairfax County police are investigating a bullet that was fired into a daycare center Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:35 p.m. in a building located in the 5200 block of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church. Responding officers determined that a bullet had been shot through a window of the child care center.

Police said two adults and eight 3-year-old children inside of the room were not injured and they were moved to another location of the building.

Officers inspected the other floors of the building, which is mostly vacant, but did not find anyone else injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.