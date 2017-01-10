Man, woman found dead in Greenbelt

- Police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people at an apartment complex in Greenbelt Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Springhill Drive at around 6:08 p.m. and found a man and a woman dead inside a residence, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

HAPPENING NOW: Police in Greenbelt are investigating a death at an apartment complex on Springhill Dr. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/U7xrMKN85J — Van Applegate (@VBagate) January 11, 2017

