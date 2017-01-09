SANCTUARY CITY: DC pledging money to help undocumented immigrants [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Local News SANCTUARY CITY: DC pledging money to help undocumented immigrants Last year, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Washington D.C. would remain a “sanctuary city” to help protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. She is backing up those efforts and is pledging to spend taxpayer money to help immigrants pay for legal fees to fight deportation.

Mayor Bowser is pledging $500,000 to a grant program to help undocumented D.C. residents and their children with all issues involving the immigration process. It will help people with green cards to become U.S. citizens and it will also help provide representation for immigrants fighting deportation.

“We want to make a program that is going to serve the needs of D.C. residents and we are looking forward to partnering with community organizations that do this kind of work in D.C. already and making sure they have the resources that they need to work with D.C. residents,” Bowser said at Gallaudet University as she also released her Two-Year Transition Plan Accountability Report on her administration’s efforts during the last two years she has been in office.

The District of Columbia is just one of several cities across the country that opposed president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, specifically those with criminal records.

“This is certainly an effort to address what we have seen as anxiety and fear among D.C. residents and we want them to have the tools that they need to feel safe in D.C.," the mayor said.