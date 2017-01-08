Crews from the Dulles South Fire Dept and Aldie had a unique ice rescue tonight

- Crews from the Dulles South Fire Department and Aldie had a unique ice rescue Sunday night.

They were alerted to an injured or sick goose stuck on top of a frozen pond on the corner of South Riding Boulevard and Tall Cedars Parkway in Chantilly, around 7 p.m.

After trying several methods of retrieving the goose, Rescue 607 donned their ice rescue suits and went out and retrieved him.

According to the Loudoun County Professional Firefighters- IAFF Local 3756 , the goose was turned over to a wildlife rescue group.