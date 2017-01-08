Police investigating fatal shooting in Temple Hill, Maryland

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide in Temple Hills.
Officers responded to the area of Hill Park Drive and Dunlap Street at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. Once on the scene, they discovered a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information in this investigation should call 1-866-411-TIPS.
This story is developing. Stay with FOX5DC.com for the latest.