Police investigating fatal shooting in Temple Hill, Maryland

- Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide in Temple Hills.

Officers responded to the area of Hill Park Drive and Dunlap Street at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. Once on the scene, they discovered a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information in this investigation should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

