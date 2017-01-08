Police investigating fatal shooting in Temple Hill, Maryland

Photo courtesy of Mikki Devine (@mikdev)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 08 2017 06:49PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 06:49PM EST

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide in Temple Hills. 

Officers responded to the area of Hill Park Drive and Dunlap Street at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. Once on the scene, they discovered a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information in this investigation should call 1-866-411-TIPS. 

This story is developing. Stay with FOX5DC.com for the latest. 

 

