DC details plans in preparation for inauguration

The inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump is two weeks away, but the planning has been underway for months. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her top leaders joined with the Secret Service to discuss some of the major security aspects of the big event.

- The inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump is two weeks away, but the planning has been underway for months. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her top leaders joined with the Secret Service to discuss some of the major security aspects of the big event.

Pennsylvania Avenue is normally bustling with traffic and pedestrians. On Jan. 20, this area will be one of the most secure places on Earth. Bowser is confident this inauguration will be a peaceful transfer of power.

“My expectation of this entire team is that they have prepared for any and all circumstances,” she said.

Security will be tight as there will be members of the National Guard along with D.C. police and the Secret Service. Also, there will be thousands of more law enforcement officers traveling to the nation’s capital to help that day.

Peaceful protestors are welcome, but Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has a message for those who threaten to cause problems.

“The fact that you have some folks that are indicating on social media that they are coming to shut down the inauguration or the events is something that we will be prepared for,” said Newsham. “As you know, we have experienced that type of thing before in the city and we will be able to handle it.”

Metro is also extending hours by opening early at 4 a.m. until midnight. But five stations near the National Mall will be closed for security reasons.

- Mt. Vernon Sq 7th St-Convention Center

- Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter

- Federal Triangle

- Smithsonian

- Pentagon

The District is also doing its best to keep people informed and connected. Mayor Bowser announced that the District’s official Twitter account @Inaug2017 and the hashtag #Inaug2017 will be used to update and help people plan for the inauguration.

A text messaging alert system has also been set up. To receive these alerts, text “inaug” to 888777.