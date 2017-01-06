Woman killed, man injured in Fairfax shooting

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 06 2017 04:20PM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 04:39PM EST

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police say a woman has died and a man critically injured after a shooting in Fairfax.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 9200 block of Okla Drive, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

