Woman killed, man injured in Fairfax shooting

- Police say a woman has died and a man critically injured after a shooting in Fairfax.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 9200 block of Okla Drive, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

UPDATE Okla Drive Shooting: It is believed to be a domestic-related incident. No threat to public safety. — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 6, 2017

