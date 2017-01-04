Car crashes in Va. after leading police chase from DC

- A traffic stop beginning in Washington D.C. turned into a police chase that ended in northern Virginia Wednesday night.

Police say a D.C. police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street in Southeast. While the officer was outside of his cruiser, the suspect vehicle backed into the officer’s cruiser before driving off.

Police chased the car into Virginia where it ended up crashing in the mixing bowl area in Springfield.

According to police, the suspect was arrested and a young girl was found inside the vehicle.

The officer who was conducting the initial traffic stop suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.