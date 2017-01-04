2 teens charged with murder after body found in shallow grave

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police have charged two people in the death of a New Jersey man whose body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police in Maryland say hikers found the body of 22-year-old Jordy Mejia of Guttenberg, New Jersey, on Nov. 12.

Police said in a news release that 19-year-old Neris Moreno of West New York, New Jersey, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Monday. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

The Washington Post, citing court documents, reports that authorities say the killing may be related to the MS-13 gang. Court records don't say how Mejia was killed.

Moreno and the 16-year-old are being held without bail. Their lawyer tells The Post that the case against them is "very circumstantial."