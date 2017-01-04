Legislation proposed in Virginia to allow smoking ban at public parks

- A Virginia lawmaker has proposed a bill that would allow counties, cities and towns to decide whether to ban smoking at outdoor public spaces such as parks.

The legislation was introduced by State Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) and would impose a $25 fine for those in violation of the ban.

Arlington County appears to be a local jurisdiction that would be in favor of this proposed bill. Signs have been seen posted at public parks asking people to not smoke within 50 feet of playgrounds, courts, fields and other recreation areas.

In 2009, Virginia passed a law prohibiting smoking inside restaurants, bars, lounges, convenience stores, gas stations, bowling alleys, skating rinks and other similar facilities that serve food.