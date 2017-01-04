Person shot in wooded area in Manassas

- Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in a wooded area in Manassas.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Rixlew Lane Wednesday afternoon. The area of the shooting is located nearby Stonewall Jackson High School, Ellis Elementary School and Manassas Mall, but the shooting not occur at any of those locations, according to police.

Police said one person was shot and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

There is no suspect lookout at this time, police said.

Police said nearby schools were alerted of the incident as a precaution.

*UPDATE: Scene is SECURE. No active shooter. Incident DID NOT occur at any nearby schools. https://t.co/rouF2CIika — Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) January 4, 2017

