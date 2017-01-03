Lights go out on Washington Monument

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 08:47PM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 09:41PM EST

WASHINGTON - The National Park Service said the lights on the Washington Monument went out Tuesday night.

The outage is affecting the lights that illuminate the D.C. landmark, but the blinking red aircraft warning lights at the top of 555-foot monument are still working.

The lights went out at around 7 p.m. The National Park Service and Pepco are working to fix the problem.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst said in a statement, "Preliminary investigation indicates that an issue with the automated program that controls the lights likely caused tonight's outage at the Washington Monument; our electricians will confirm in the morning. PEPCO has determined that the problem is not on their end."

