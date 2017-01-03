Search warrant reveals new details in Fairfax County homicides

- Police say the deaths of man and woman found fatally shot two miles apart and within hours of each other are connected.

A search warrant affidavit filed in court also revealed one of the victims has a history of dealing drugs -- mainly marijuana, according to a family member.

The affidavit says on Dec. 22, a family member went to the Henok Yohannes’ home on Blarney Stone Court in Springfield after he failed to show up for a meeting. Police say the 22-year-old man was found dead on the floor and surrounded by spent shell casings.

The search warrant says police recovered seven spent shell casings inside the house as well as two bullets. Police also found a backpack with plant material and a scale. Several items from the house, including a safe and a smartphone, were also seized by police.

On the very next day about two miles away in Burke, 22-year-old Kedest Simeneh was found slumped against a tree behind a home on Cordwood Court. She had been shot to death.

Police say both Simeneh and Yohannes knew each other, but the motive for the killings is unknown. However, police say they are following solid leads in these cases.

Last week, the medical examiner’s office ruled Simeneh died from a gunshot wound to the head while Yohannes suffered suffering gunshot wounds to the head and neck.