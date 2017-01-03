Woman charged with using credit card of missing Bethesda man

- Montgomery County police have arrested a woman accused of using the credit card of a Bethesda man who went missing last month.

John Donohoe was reported missing by his family after he was last seen at his parents’ home in Bethesda on the morning of Dec. 13. Police said Donohoe was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland tag 2AK8853 before he disappeared.

Last week, Montgomery County police released surveillance video of a woman seen using Donohoe’s credit card to purchase items at a beauty supply store in Hyattsville. Police said she also used the missing 36-year-old’s credit card at other retail stores in the Hyattsville area.

Police have told FOX 5’s Marina Marraco that the woman arrested has been charged with credit card fraud, but has not been charged in connection to Donohoe’s disappearance. Police are still working on leads on his case.