6 puppies stolen from Manassas pet store on New Year's Day

- Six puppies were taken in a burglary at a Virginia pet store on New Year’s Day, police said.

According to Manassas police, a suspect broke a window at the DC Pups pet store in the 9000 block of Centreville Road in Manassas and stole two Maltese, one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, two Maltipoos and one Cavachon from the business.

It is believed the break-in happened at some time between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the stolen dogs are reported to have a total value of $5,885.

Anyone with information about the puppies is asked to call the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000.