Woman shot in leg in Gaithersburg neighborhood Local News Woman shot in leg in Gaithersburg neighborhood Police say a woman was shot in Gaithersburg on Monday afternoon.

Gaithersburg police said they received a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Lamont Lane. When officers arrived, they found a woman wounded in the leg. She was transported to a local hospital.

Police said they are on the lookout for a Hispanic male seen wearing a dark jacket.

